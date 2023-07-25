Britney Spears Meets Lance Bass’ Children and Dubs Herself a ‘New Auntie’

Britney Spears finally met longtime pal Lance Bass‘ children and she couldn’t be more excited. In a sweet tweet on Monday (July 24), Spears posed with the former *NSYNC member and his 20-month-old twins, Alexander James and Violet Betty, gushing, “I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!”

In the side-by-side snaps Britney holds one of the children in her arms — with husband Sam Asghari helping to support the little one — while the other shows her closer up, with a wide smile as she cradles one of the twins while Bass holds the other. Bass and husband Michael Turchin announced the twins’ birth via surrogate in Oct. 2021.

While she’s an honorary auntie, you might recall that in 2021 Bass learned that he’s actually very distantly related to his pop pal. In an episode of Ancestry’s 2 Lies & a Leaf YouTube series the former boy bander was notified that he and Spears are sixth cousins once removed.

The tweet was the first from Spears in several weeks and it was immediately preceded by a playful video with Asghari in which the couple posed in cowboy hats with their dogs, dancing and goofing around to Cardi B’s verse on Latto’s “Put it on Da Floor,” which, of course, shouts out Brit.

The dual tweets are the first updates from Spears since she seemingly deleted her Instagram over the weekend with no explanation. It’s not the first time she’s done that. Spears’ Instagram disappeared in December, at a time when Asghari asked fans to back off on their scrutiny of his wife’s Insta activity. “Social media can be traumatizing,” he wrote at the time. “Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman.”

Spears went quiet on Instagram just after her new collaboration with Will.i.am, “Mind Your Business,” dropped on Friday (July 21). Surprisingly, the “Piece of Me” singer hasn’t posted about the song on her socials so far, except for a pre-save link on her Instagram Stories last week before her feed went dark.

“Mind Your Business” is the follow-up to Brit’s 2022 Elton John duet, “Hold Me Closer,” which was her’ first new music release since 2016’s Glory album.

See Britney’s baby bash and hat party below.