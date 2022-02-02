Britney Spears Gets Lunch With Lawyer Mathew Rosengart: ‘This Man Has Turned My Life Around’

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 2) to share her love for Mathew Rosengart, the lawyer who played a key role in ending the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship.

In the snap, the two are seen smiling while matching in pink outfits. “This man has turned my life around,” Spears captioned the post. “So many exciting projects ahead !!!! We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always [rose emojis] !!!!!!”

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

She concluded her caption with the sweet message, “Pssss Mathew Rosengart … I simply adore you !!!!”

In July 2021, after Spears urged the court to let her hire her own counsel, Rosengart was appointed to represent the singer. After a Los Angeles judge officially ended her conservatorship on November 12, both Spears and Rosengart made it clear that the legal battle isn’t over yet, as they want to investigate her father Jamie Spears and others for the abuse and financial mismanagement Spears alleges occurred during the conservatorship.

“I’m going to be watching to see what is the next petition that is filed. Britney is seeking accountability for all of the violations and breaches of the fiduciary duties [such as] the surveillance allegations and reproductive rights decisions,” said Benny Roshan, chair of Greenberg Glusker’s trusts and probate litigation group, in a statement. “The easiest thing for her to do is to object to all of the fees for the various agents who are asking the court for approval.”

Lat month, Britney’s estate was transferred to her and is now managed by Miller Kaplan.