Britney Spears Says She Should Have ‘Slapped’ Jamie Lynn & Her Mother ‘Right Across Your F—ing Faces’

Britney Spears is continuing her rant about her unhealthy family dynamic in a since-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday (Jan. 18), where she recalled going home following her public split from Justin Timberlake in 2002.

“I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there [ghost emoji] !!!!!” she said of her sister’s lifestyle compared to her own. “I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma … Sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!”

“Justin’s family was all I knew for many years … Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show … All I remember saying was ‘DAMN !!! How the hell does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show ????’ ….. HMMMMMMMM …. Well I never got my iced chocolate drink !!!” she continued. “I mean yeah … I’m grown up right ??? But then maybe I might need a little support …”

Britney went on to recall a time when journalists from People Magazine arrived at her house to interview her for a cover. “The people show up and as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared !!!! F— yeah !!!” she said. “My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split and she was more messed up than anything !!!! I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation and she never got up…”

The “Stronger” star concluded her rant with a direct message to her sister: “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f–king faces !!!!!”

Britney deleted the post within an hour of sharing.

The rant comes after Jamie Lynn appeared on an episode of Spotify’s Call her Daddy podcast on Monday (Jan. 17), where she described to host Alex Cooper what it felt like growing up with a famous older sister.

“I always felt like an afterthought, I literally was, I just learned to stay out of the way,” Jamie Lynn told Cooper. “I was so proud of her, I was like I know how hard she worked and I admired her, and it was so cool I got to witness the coolest things watching her live out her dreams. So for me it was like stay out of the way and let this experience happen because this was the goal everyone wanted and they got it so I just need to not mess anything up for anybody.”

And though Jamie’s Things I Should Have Said memoir roll-out has led to a public rift between the sisters, Jamie Lynn noted that Britney’s legendary work ethic has been “nothing but an inspiration to me” and that she truly does not feel jealous of her sister’s success. “I got to experience watching a woman take over the f—ing world. How can I be jealous of that?” she said.

In response, Britney shared another post earlier on Tuesday, seemingly responding to her sister by noting that she, too, felt like she didn’t matter. “I asked myself every day ‘DOES ANYBODY CARE ??? WTF ??? DO I MATTER ???’ I would honestly be very interested to see your pretty face in the setting I was forced to be in and asking yourself ‘DO I MATTER ???’” she wrote. “I didn’t get to cry [crying emoji] … I had to be strong … TOO STRONG [muscle flex emoji] !!!”

Britney added, “So yes … YOU DO MATTER and don’t you ever think for one f–king second you don’t.”