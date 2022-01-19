Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn a ‘Selfish Little Brat’ After Podcast Interview

The public war of words between Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears continues.

The “Piece of Me” pop star took to Instagram to repost her since-deleted rant in which she recalled going home following her public split from Justin Timberlake in 2002 to find her sister living a much more relaxed lifestyle than she did growing up. “I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma … Sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!” she wrote.

She ended her message with direct message to her sister: “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f–king faces !!!!!”

On Wednesday (Jan. 19), she added more to her thought following Jamie Lynn’s appearance on an episode of Spotify’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Monday (Jan. 17). “And WHY do I say that ???? You selfish little brat !!!” she wrote. “Saying how weird and dumb it was that I bought a house for Mamma !!!! She was so proud and you told that interview girl that it was just weird …. LIKE I GUESS I WILL JUST WALK IN THESE HALLS … Why did you say that ???”

Britney went on to call out Jamie Lynn for bringing up a story in her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in which Britney allegedly grabbed a knife and locked herself and her younger sister in a room after telling Jamie that she was scared — something that the “Womanizer” singer said is “the only lie you’ve ever told in your life.”

“Why is that conversation 20 min ???” Britney asked. “And the most degrading to me … OH BUT you don’t want to keep talking about it because you don’t want to HURT ANYBODY’S feelings … yet you let it linger forever saying you felt unsafe with me and WEIRD …. f— you Jamie Lynn !!!!”

Britney also claimed that Jamie Lynn was “f—ing hateful” to their mother, Lynne Spears. “She worshipped you too much but I know if you came out of my stomach I would have popped the s— out of your little a– …” she wrote.

The pop star concluded her lengthy message by refuting Jamie Lynn’s recollection of Britney and Timberlake’s split, as the Zoey 101 star told Cooper on Call Her Daddy, “I was so sad first off because my sister was so sad, but that too was the first time I saw maybe I didn’t know everything about the relationship.”

“You felt bad for me in the breakup … HELL NO you didn’t !!!” Britney wrote. “You and your friends all dyed your hair like Christina Aguilera and you no longer would play with me anymore !!!! I NEVER shut you out ever.”

Britney concluded by writing, “You can paint it however you like but dear child …. YOU shut me out when I needed you the most !!!! Writing in your book saying I wasn’t like your mom anymore … No, you hurt me.”

See Britney’s full post here.

Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, sent a letter on Monday (Jan. 17) to Jamie Lynn referencing the media tour for her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, asking her to “cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign.”

“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” reads a copy of the letter from Rosengart obtained by Billboard. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father. In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow,’” Rosengart’s letter continues. “As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else.”

In the letter, Rosengart concluded, “Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”