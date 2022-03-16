Britney Spears’ Instagram Has Disappeared

On Wednesday (March 16), Britney Spears‘ followers woke to a shock: the pop star’s Instagram account was nowhere to be found.

The popular account appears to have been deactivated without warning sometime in the last 24 hours. As recently as Monday (March 14), the singer had uploaded a touching post about motherhood to her feed, admitting she had “cried oceans” over her now-teenaged songs, Sean Preston and Jayden James, after years of custody disputes and legal drama.

Spears’ Instagram account has become the go-to platform for the superstar to share her unfiltered thoughts — along with a steady stream of NSFW photos — with her nearly 40 million followers in the wake of the conservatorship that controlled her life for the last thirteen years, ending last fall.

Since the landmark legal victory that earned the singer her freedom last November, she’s spoken out in no uncertain terms against everyone from her father and mother, Jamie and Lynn Spears, to her former management team and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Earlier this month, the “Toxic” singer took another public stand via social media, vowing to get “justice” for herself. “Nobody should ever be treated the way I was,” she wrote at the time. “The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT’S IT ??? They all got away with it !!! I’m not done. I want justice and I won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!!!”

Billboard reached out to representatives for Spears and Instagram.

Meanwhile, the pop star just signed a book deal to put her side of the story on paper for the first time in a tell-all memoir worth a reported $15 million.