Britney Spears Is Giving Off ‘Free Woman Energy’ in New NSFW Post

Britney Spears is finally free — in every single way.

The pop princess took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 6) to share a mirror selfie wearing nothing but some white knee-high socks and a matching white choker.

“Free woman energy has never felt better,” she wrote alongside the bare photo, which featured a few pink emojis covering parts of her completely nude body.

See the post here.

Spears has been sharing all the other incredible “free woman” experiences she’s been having since her 13-year-long conservatorship officially ended. Earlier in the day, she revealed on Instagram that she had “dinner at a very nice place in Los Angeles,” alongside a video of her breaking a small chocolate piñata cake.

“I didn’t have any expectations at all because I haven’t been out in a while…” she admitted before revealing that the unnamed restaurant was “absolutely beautiful.”

“I felt like I was 6 years old by the way this food made me feel !!!!” she gushed. “I failed to mention I had my first glass of red wine [wine emoji] in 13 years !!! I felt more sexy in that restaurant than I ever have in my entire life.”

“Then I look up at the stars,” she continued, “Wow, is this what I’ve been missing ???”

See Spears’ post detailing her restaurant experience here.

Spears entered into a conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears in February 2008, which had given him control over his daughter’s life and career for the last 13 years. In November, the arrangement was officially terminated by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.