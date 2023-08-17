Britney Spears Shares First Post After Breakup Reports, Reveals She’s ‘Buying a Horse’

Breakups are never easy. Some folks keep calm and carry on. Some of us heal by cutting our hair, hitting the gym, or eating the contents of the fridge.

Britney Spears, it would appear, is indulging in some retail therapy.

In her first post to Instagram after reports spread on her separation from Sam Asghari, Brit has announced she’s identified a new addition for her stable.

“Buying a horse soon,” she writes in a post on Instagram, accompanied by a pic of the pop star enjoying a trot on the beach. “So many options it’s kinda hard,” she continues. “A horse called Sophie and another called Roar. I can’t make up my mind. Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on. Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar.”

TMZ was the first to share news of Britney and Sam’s split after a year of marriage, though neither side has publicly confirmed the current status of their relationship. Billboard has reached out to Spears’ reps for more information.

The U.S. singer and Asghari have been romantically linked since meeting on the set of Spears’ 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. The couple got engaged in September 2021, and soon tied the knot in a stunning, star-studded Los Angeles wedding ceremony in June 2022.

Rumors of marital trouble began swirling back in March, when Asghari, an an Iranian-American model, actor, and fitness trainer, was spotted without his wedding ring. His rep told People, however, that he simply removed it because he was filming a movie. The 29-year-old actor supported Spears through her grueling – and very public — legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship that controlled her personal and professional life.

The 41-year-old artist last posted Asghari on her Instagram page earlier this summer, sharing a series of smiling selfies with her husband captioned with a red shoe emoji.