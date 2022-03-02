Here’s Why Britney Spears Posted Those NSFW Photos to Instagram

Britney Spears at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Britney Spears is living her best life this week while celebrating fiancé Sam Asghari’s birthday, and she commemorated their tropical vacation by sharing a series of fully nude photos to Instagram.

The pop superstar responded on Tuesday (Mar. 1) to critics who questioned her reasoning behind baring it all, explaining that she’s “showing my bod in French Polynesia as a rebel and free WOMAN.”

“I WILL DO BIG LETTERS CAUSE I THINK THAT MEANS IT’S IMPORTANT AND I DON’T WANT TO BE LEFT OUT …. SHOWING THINGS OF IMPORTANCE …,” she continued.

Spears then shifted gears a bit to another one of her passions, makeup. The photo she shared was a throwback picture, in which a young Brit is rocking a shimmery smokey eye to match her silver, sparkling gown.

“I’ve always been a frugal buyer …. If its absolutely amazing I will spend money on it but the way I was raised I’ve always been very conscious with what I spend !!!!” she explained. “I just realized TODAY … TUESDAY, MARCH 1 … the only makeup I used to wear was @chanelofficial !!!!”

She added that she bought some new Chanel makeup, just like in the throwback photo she shared. “ANYWAYS … I’m sure there are a lot of other brands that can do the trick but I remember this one made me feel absolutely beautiful !!!! To the makeup artist who gave it to me … THANK YOU [kisses emojis] !!!!”

Over the weekend, Brit shared a sweet video to her Instagram of her and Asghari aboard a private jet as they are en route to celebrate his birthday. The clip included a close-up look at her stunning diamond ring, before the personal trainer takes her hand and kisses it.

“May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much !!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday !!!” Spears captioned the video, which showed her holding up her right hand, featuring the engagement ring designed by Roman Malayev.