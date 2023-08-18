Britney Spears’ Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Denies Threats to ‘Exploit’ Singer Amid Divorce

Representatives for Britney Spears’ estranged husband, Sam Asghari, are denying reports that the fitness instructor/actor has threatening to challenge the couple’s pre-nuptial agreement and release damaging information about the singer in the midst of their divorce proceedings.

Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the pop icon on Wednesday (Aug. 16) in Los Angeles Superior Court, per documents obtained by Billboard. The filing noted that the couple separated on July 28, with Asghari citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce their divorce. He is seeking spousal support from Spears, 41, who regained control over her personal and business affairs in Nov. 2021 after 13 years.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her,” Asghari’s representative, Brandon Cohen, told NBC. The statement came after several tabloid reports claimed that Asghari was prepared to released embarrassing information; at press time spokespeople for Spears and Asghari had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment on the reports.

A day after filing for divorce from Spears, Asghari — who an unnamed source reportedly told NBC has moved out of the couple’s home — posted a statement on his Instagram Stories on Thursday in which he wrote, “After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S— happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears and Asghari began dating in 2016 after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and after dating for five years they got engaged in September 2021 and married in a star-studded Los Angeles wedding in June 2022.