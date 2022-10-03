Britney Spears Spins Round & Round While Dancing to Justin Bieber Song

Britney Spears is loving Justin Bieber‘s discography! The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday (Oct. 3) to share a video of herself dancing to the 28-year-old crooner’s Don Toliver collaboration, “Honest,” as well as Rihanna‘s “Love on the Brain.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Britney Spears Justin Bieber See latest videos, charts and news

“TB to Maui – 2 weeks ago times flies [winking emojis] !!!” she captioned the self-recorded clip. “Different edit of me with Justin Bieber song … ‘Honest’ !!! Not sure what the animation is for [surprised emojis] … either way the song is hot … and different edit of SOS … me doing my thang !!!”

After seemingly checking out a few comments that pointed out her spin-heavy choreography, Spears poked fun at the trolls by sharing the Oxford dictionary definition of “spinner.” “Yes!!! That’s me [pointing emojis] The Spinner !!!” she captioned the follow-up post.

This isn’t the first time Spears has shown her love for Bieber. While vacationing in Hawaii recently, the “Piece of Me” singer soundtracked a number of her scenic, happy Instagram posts with various JB tracks, including “Holy” with Chance the Rapper and “Attention” with Omah Lay. She also shared another dancing clip while in Maui spinning around to her own song “Get Naked” before diving into some more “Honest” choreography.

Last month, Spears gushed over Maui — which she has visited a number of times — in a since-deleted Instagram post. The “Me Against the Music” singer wrote that the Hawaiian island “never gets old,” adding, “I find my inner goddess!!! I sweat, cry, run, swim, and play!!!! Mother Nature speaks to me in a different way !!! I feel like I’m guided to where my heart flies!!! Life can be so crazy!!! So in times like this I reel it in to find my grounds and pray !!! Sitting still and listening to my voice within!!! I meditate everyday and try to understand the meaning of self love.”