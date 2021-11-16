Britney Spears Is Free of Her Conservatorship — But What’s Next?

On Friday, a Los Angeles judge terminated Britney Spears‘ conservatorship after nearly 14 years. But that’s just the beginning of what might be next on Spears’ journey.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith break down what a post-conservatorship future could look like for the pop star. Will she have to walk on eggshells in order to maintain her freedom? And will she ever perform again — or does she even want to?

Listen to the show below for our discussion:

We also go deep on Red (Taylor’s Version), the latest re-recorded album from Taylor Swift, discussing the wealth of material put out around the re-release. There’s the All Too Well short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, plus the 10-minute performance on Saturday Night Live and a new acoustic version of the supersized “All Too Well” recorded at the short film’s premiere. Then there’s the Blake Lively-directed and Miles Teller-starring video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” a “From the Vault” track featuring Chris Stapleton. Oh, and Katie cried her eyes out over the “Ronan” lyric video, featuring photos and videos of the 4-year-old boy who inspired the song after he lost his battle with neuroblastoma.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Summer Walker not only gets her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, but also lands a big week for R&B music with Still Over It; how ABBA gets its first top 10 album ever on the Billboard 200 with the arrival of its first album in nearly 40 years Voyage; and how Ed Sheeran doubles up in the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the first time with both “Shivers” and “Bad Habits.”

