Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera for ‘Refusing to Speak’ About Her Conservatorship

Late on Friday night (Nov. 19), Britney Spears posted a video of Christina Aguilera shutting down a question about her, and she’scalling out her fellow pop star for “refusing to speak” on her behalf.

In the video, posted to Spears’ Instagram Story, Aguilera is surrounded by reporters outside Thursday night’s Latin Grammys in Las Vegas and is asked: “Britney — have you had any communication, have you guys had any communication?” Aguilera’s publicist jumps in and says, “We’re not doing that,” with Aguilera making an apologetic face and chiming in, regarding the end of her fellow pop star’s 13-year conservatorship, “But I’m really happy for her!”

In a message posted over the video, Spears writes: “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter !!!!!”

Spears followed the Aguilera video with a clip of Lady Gaga on the House of Gucci premiere red carpet, addressing Spears’ situation. “The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong. And the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change. I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women.”

Over the Gaga video, Spears writes, “Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!”

On social media, Aguilera fans are pointing out that Christina did, in fact, speak out on Spears’ behalf, when she posted a Twitter thread in June following the pop star’s devastating testimony to end her conservatorship. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera tweeted June 28 along with a throwback photo of the pair as kids. She wrapped up the thread by writing: “I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Spears and Aguilera have led parallel careers ever since they got their big break on Disney Channel’s The All New Mickey Mouse Club in the early ’90s. They also took their breakthrough singles all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, topping the chart as teenagers in 1999 with “…Baby One More Time” and “Genie in a Bottle,” respectively. They also joined Madonna onstage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards to pay tribute to the Queen of Pop’s “Like a Virgin” VMA performance and shared a three-way kiss.

See the Aguilera and Gaga videos posted to Spears’ Instagram Story below:

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending. pic.twitter.com/Lib6FcE4iC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021