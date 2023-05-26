Britney Spears Celebrates Reunion With Mom Lynne: ‘Time Heals All Wounds’

Britney Spears celebrated a reunion with her mother Lynne on Thursday in an Instagram post in which she hinted that their long estrangement has ended. “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!!!,” wrote Spears in the update that was accompanied by a sweet image of the singer as a child in a ballerina outfit with a pink tutu.

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!,” Spears added. And, in a seeming allusion to the strict restrictions Britney reportedly lived under during her 13 year conservatorship, she added that she was “so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!”

Britney was placed in the restrictive conservatorship in 2008 amid a mental health crisis and after it was terminated in Nov. 2021 she lashed out at both her parents over the legal arrangement that had her father and lawyers dictating the structure of her professional and private life. Shortly before a judge dissolved the conservatorship — which was overseen by the estranged dad, Jamie Spears — Britney posted, and then deleted, an Instagram message taking her mother to task.

“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” Britney claimed at the time. “I will never get those years back.”

Then, last October, Britney let loose again in a post in which she wrote that she, “had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse. As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk of their asses.”

“I was the mother f***ing Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free 🇺🇸 !!!!,” she added. “Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!! Not one mother f***ing person stood up for me.” The post came just weeks after Britney said she was “traumatized” by the abuse she said she experienced during the conservatorship, leading to Lynne issuing a public apology and pleading with her daughter to “please unblock” her so they could “speak… in person.”

At the time, Spears was not having it, responding, “Mom take your apology and go f–k yourself!!!”

