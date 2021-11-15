Here’s How Britney Spears Spent Her First Weekend Free of Conservatorship

After 13 years, Britney Spears‘ conservatorship was formally terminated by a Los Angeles judge on Friday following months of pressure from fans of the pop star and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement. Since then, Spears has been celebrating her newfound freedom and took to Instagram on Monday (Nov. 15) to share how she spent her first weekend free of legal guardianship.

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!!” Spears captioned a photo of lipstick stuck on a fork. “I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!”

Spears also took a moment to thank her lawyer and her devoted fans who rallied for her to end her conservatorship. “I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!!” the 39-year-old added. “What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you !!!!”

Following the news of the termination of her conservatorship, Spears shared a video to Instagram taken outside of the courthouse of her fans being showered with confetti as they cheered the judge’s ruling. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen.” the singer captioned the video, ending her post with a #FreedBritney hashtag.

See Spears’ new post below.

