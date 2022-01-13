Britney Spears Is ‘Disgusted’ With Jamie Lynn Spears After ‘GMA’ Interview: ‘She Never Had to Work for Anything’

After remaining relatively quiet in the 24 hours following sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘ television interview with Good Morning America, Britney Spears spoke out on Twitter on Thursday (Jan. 13) — and she did not hold back.

After revealing that she was “really sick” with a 104 degree fever on Wednesday night, Britney wrote in a series of screenshots from her notes app that she “looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book […] lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring.”

She went on to bring up the point in the interview in which ABC News‘ Juju Chang quoted a section from Jamie Lynn’s upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, where the 30-year-old describes Britney’s behavior before her conservatorship as “erratic,” “paranoid” and “spiraling.”

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” Britney said of Jamie Lynn’s recollection of the time period. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense [thinking face and book emoji] ??? REALLY ???”

Chang also asked Jamie Lynn about last July, when the pop superstar said it “hurt me deeply” that her sister performed a medley of remixed Britney songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards. “I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she’s done,” Jamie Lynn replied. “I have cleared up with the fact that I don’t think she’s personally upset with me about that. Truthfully, I don’t know why that bothers her.”

Britney, on the other hand, disagreed. “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby,” she wrote. “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!”

Britney went on to explain that it makes sense for her to want remixes of her own music performed on tours. “Britney sitting there [at the RDMAs] seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted…. But see, I always was the bigger person,” she explained.

“They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it,” she added. “But see, now it’s a joke … the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !! So yes, they did ruin my dreams.”

Britney revealed that she did talk to her sister, asking why she agreed to the performance when she “knew I was waiting to change my show,” to which Jamie Lynn replied, “Well, it wasn’t my idea.”

“Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!” Britney wrote, before announcing that she will be taking a break from Instagram. “The media, this business has always been extremely hateful to me. I’ve given enough … MORE than enough. I was never given back ever what I want,” she wrote.

“My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 degree fever, not being able to move in my bed,” she concluded. “My family love to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

See Britney’s full post below.