Britney Spears Puts Her Mom On Blast: ‘Take Your Apology and Go F*** Yourself’

Britney Spears was finally released from her controversial conservatorship last November, ending a controversial 13-year arrangement that saw the pop star’s finances, personal life and even medical decisions at the control of others.

Nearly a year on, Brit isn’t in the mood to forgive or forget.

Spears lets fly in a furious new social media post, in which she takes aim at family members and doctors.

For 13 years, she writes, “I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse. As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk of their asses,” the post continues.

“I was the mother f***ing Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free 🇺🇸 !!!! Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!! Not one mother f***ing person stood up for me.”

Spears reiterated in recent weeks that should “probably won’t perform again” and is “traumatized” as a result of the abuse she allegedly experienced throughout the conservatorship.

Following those comments, Brit’s mom Lynne issued a public apology earlier in the week for any “pain” caused by the conservatorship, and asked for the “Toxic” singer to “please unblock” her so that they “can speak … in person.”

Sorry doesn’t cut it. “Mom take your apology and go f*** yourself !!!,” “And to all the doctors for f***ing with my mind,” writes Spears. “I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f***ing ass.”

Prior to hitting send on her latest, fiery message, Spears posted a series of naked pics while on holiday, her modesty protected by emojis.

Though Spears appears unlikely to perform her pop hits on stage anytime soon, she has recently added to her collection of chart trophies. “Hold Me Closer,” on which she collaborated with Elton John, went to No. 1 in Australia last month, No. 3 in the U.K. and No. 6 in the U.S. The collaboration also led Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart.