Britney Spears Enjoys a Bikini Beach Day to the Tune of Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’

Britney Spears has been sharing snippets of her recent Maui vacation on Instagram over the past few weeks, and the latest clip has the star flaunting a yellow plaid bikini.

In the short video, the pop princess is seen strutting in the sand and playing in the ocean waves, as scenes of a tiger also walking along a beach weave into the clip. The tropical vacation memory is soundtracked by Cardi B‘s 2017 breakthrough single “Bodak Yellow.”

“Lioness,” the singer’s fiancé Sam Asghari commented along with a lion emoji.

Throughout January, Spears shared more videos and photos from her trip. In one video, the 40-year-old singer is seen relaxing on a balcony in the same yellow bikini while enjoying the sunshine. The camera then pans out over the picturesque location and shows the palm trees, white sand and the Pacific Ocean. Though Spears appears to be enjoying her vacation, she admitted in the caption of her post that she thinks she’s battling a “small bug.”

“The only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant…it’s the nausea that is the worst, ” the singer explained. “It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clock work…I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up…it’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed.”

The pop star added that despite the sickness she feels better when she dances and gushed, “Maui is absolutely pure magic…Thank you dear Jesus for this magical place.”