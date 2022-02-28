Britney Spears Bares It All in Steamy Beach Vacation Photos

Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016 in New York City.

It’s Britney, beach.

The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday (Feb. 28) to share a series of fully nude photos from her recent tropical beach vacation in celebration of her fiancé Sam Asghari’s birthday.

The four snaps, in which Britney Spears bares it all except for a few small diamond emojis covering her private areas, finds the “Piece of Me” star rolling among the waves in crystal clear waters. She simply captioned the photos with five rose emojis.

She followed up with another nude video, this time strolling in the sand. “That’s hot,” Brit’s longtime friend Paris Hilton commented on the clip, which you can watch here.

Over the weekend, Brit shared a sweet video to her Instagram of her and Asghari aboard a private jet as they are en route to celebrate his birthday. The clip included a close-up look at her stunning diamond ring, before the personal trainer takes her hand and kisses it.

“May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much !!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday !!!” Spears captioned the video, which showed her holding up her right hand, featuring the engagement ring designed by Roman Malayev.

“It’s on the right hand because we don’t follow rules!” Asghari commented under the post, adding a red heart emoji.

Spears announced the news of her engagement to Asghari on Sept. 12 through another Instagram post, writing, “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” The personal trainer’s manager, Brandon Cohen, also confirmed the news in a statement to Billboard. “The couple made their longstanding relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Cohen said.