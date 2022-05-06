Britney Spears Strips Down, Covers Her Baby Bump With Pup in NSFW Pic

Britney Spears has finally given the world a glimpse of her growing baby bump, kind of. Just weeks after announcing that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, the singer (nearly) revealed her growing belly in a series of NSFW pics in which she wears nothing but a silly smile, with her Australian shepherd pup Sawyer strategically placed over her front.

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The set ends with a photo of a dog on a rock at sunset overlooking a lake and the deep thoughts message: “If you love someone, set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically set everyone free and get a dog. People are stupid.”

The singer also posted some free verse she scratched out this week, writing, “didn’t know what it really meant… then I read it… and it sounded kind of GOOD!!!” The piece opens with the lines, “Go ahead and just do it/ Sleep with the enemy/ Prone a head to prove it/ It’s okay… your neck’s identity/ Some con the mask that’s given/ Don’t lie to me anymore.”

Her Thursday (May 5) posting spree also included the singer in one of her signature dance and pose clips rocking a floral crop top, black mini skirt and black boots with knee-high white socks. “DO NOT LAUGH AT MY OUTFIT !!! Let me explain … I’ve never been to Coachella 🎡 … but I was so inspired by the crazy, fun fashion there !!!” she wrote. “This is me trying to interpret a classic crazy prep side of Coachella !!! Okay … maybe it’s absolutely horrible but hey … I like to play 😏 !!!”

And in case you were wondering if this belly-baring video is the actual baby bump reveal, Brit noted that it was shot before she began to show.

Check out Britney’s pics below.