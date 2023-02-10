Britney Spears Says Latest Rumors About Her Health Make Her ‘Sick to My Stomach’

Britney Spears says she’s fed up with the rumors. In a pointed Instagram post on Thursday night (Feb. 9), the singer lashed out amid the latest spate of headlines about her private life, writing, “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!”

Outlets including TMZ and People reported earlier this week that Spears’ inner circle was so concerned about her health that they planned an intervention for the singer that was canceled at the last minute. At press time, a spokesperson for Spears had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment on the reports.

While Spears did not directly address those reports in her Thursday post — which included a slide that read “A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency” — she did say that the stories did not surprise her “at all. Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!!”

“I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!!” she concluded. “All that love right back at ya !!!”

Back on Jan. 28, Spears addressed a reported police wellness check, throwing water on the reports about her health. “Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well,” she tweeted alongside a video that appeared to be filmed at a fitness center and also addressed her most recent Instagram leave-taking. “But not really convinced on these health juices. I mean there are SO MANY !!!”

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings,” Spears said in a second tweet.

“I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house … it really was uncalled for … l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!”

On Jan. 26, Spears responded to reports that police had been called to her home earlier in the week after she deleted her Instagram and, reportedly prompting fans to call the police out of concern for her well-being.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” Spears wrote in a post. “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

TMZ was the first to report the news about the check, and stated that the Ventura Co. Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls about Spears, which prompted, “authorities [to visit her] home out of an abundance of caution”; the 41-year-old singer had deleted (and reinstated) her Instagram account multiple times prior to the new incident.

Spears continued in her note, “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

See Spears’ post below.