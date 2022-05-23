10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Blu DeTiger, Conan Gray, CKay & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Blu DeTiger and Chromeo, Ariana and the Rose, Conan Gray, Ckay and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Train & Sofia Reyes, “Cleopatra”

Mexican pop singer Sofia Reyes and San Francisco rockers Train released their unexpected collaboration “Cleopatra” just last week (on the latter’s AM Gold album), but the Spanish guitar-flavored duet sounds like it was modeled on one of Santana’s Y2K era crossover hits — and that’s some retro gold we could use more of. – Joe Lynch

Ariana and the Rose, “F–k Boy”

Over sparkling synths and a crisp, funky bass line, Ariana and the Rose coolly tells off a former paramour she settled for despite his shortcomings. The titular “F–k Boy” might not have “been enough” to get off on, but this cathartic dancefloor kiss-off sure is. – J. Lynch

Lykke Li, “5D”

On “5D,” Lykke Li harkens back to her still-stunning 2014 album I Never Learn by applying the fragility of her voice to the theme of post-breakup devastation, as the veteran pop songwriter blurs the line between her solitary reality and a disintegrated fairytale ending. The anchor of new album EYEYE, “5D” strikes a sadness that few other modern artists can pull off quite like Li. — Jason Lipshutz

Wafia, “In The Honey”

A few days before releasing new single “In The Honey,” Wafia announced on social media that she had been dropped from Atlantic Records last year, an experience that left her “embarrassed” and afraid that her career had already peaked. “In The Honey” dispels that fear: like Wafia’s best tunes, the single hums along with a rhythmic-pop spring in its step and commanding vocal melodies, but the chip on the singer-songwriter’s shoulder makes the track sound even more vital. — J. Lipshutz

Blu DeTiger & Chromeo, “Blutooth”

Chromeo has released plenty of dance floor heaters in its day, but the veteran electro-pop duo’s aesthetic sounds reinvigorated when paired with rising singer-songwriter Blu DeTiger on their new two-track collaboration. “Enough 4 U” is silky-smooth, but “Blutooth” sounds like a disco gem from an alternate universe, all spaced-out love declarations and funk guitar as DeTiger beguiles on the mic. – J. Lipshutz

Sylvan Esso, “Sunburn”

“Sunburn” refuses to sit still, thrashing around disparate percussion and across downbeat harmonies — but that’s the mode in which Sylvan Esso are often most exciting, and makes sense for a song about loving something so much that affection switches to hurt. The duo’s first new music since 2020’s Free Love, “Sunburn” works as either the start of a new era or a quick, thrilling check-in. — J. Lipshutz

Moss Kena, “Primadonna”

British pop artist Moss Kena has lent assists to dance-adjacent artists like Purple Disco Machine and The Knocks in the past, but “Primadonna” moves him center stage with a starry-eyed thumper that serves as an ode to an untouchable woman (“Give her the world, but oh my God / She’s gonna drop it, gonna drop it,” he sings). “Primadonna” sounds like the start of something grander for Kena, who officially has our attention. — J. Lipshutz

Conan Gray, “Yours”

On “Yours”, Conan Gray delivers a ballad so beautiful and lush it’s hard to believe the majority of it is built around his vocals and some keys. The last 30 seconds offer a glimpse of what this song could grow into live as it reaches a blissful boil — but he reels it in before his emotions, and the production, have a chance to spill over. — Lyndsey Havens

CKay & Silly Walks Discotheque, “Maria”

Self-proclaimed “emo-afrobeats” breakout star CKay teams with reggae group Silly Walks Movement (under the Silly Walks umbrella, a top European reggae sound system and label) for “Maria,” a breezy summer track that captures the Nigerian artist daydreaming poolside about a romance; the only question is if the woman he sings of is his past or future, which leaves listeners hitting replay for clues. — L.H.

Caamp, “Lavender Girl”

Ahead of Caamp’s upcoming album Lavender Days, the alternative folk band released the closest thing to a track title with “Lavender Girl” — a likely anonymous ode to the woman who inspired the bulk of the project. The song walks a fine line between tranquil and energized, relying on rousing acoustic riffs and proving Caamp is strongest when exploring the in-between. — L.H.