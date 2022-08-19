Blinks Are Having a Blast as Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ Arrives

It’s “Pink Venom” Day, which means Blackpink is back. And Blinks are virtually painting the town in their favorite color — Blackpink.

The K-pop group dropped “Pink Venom” at midnight, the first sting from their second studio album, Born Pink due out Sept. 16.

When Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are in release mode, the action is nothing less than a blockbuster.

The new release was powered by the #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube, the Light Up the Pink campaign, which saw Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, New York and Los Angeles to see towers and city landmarks glow in Blackpink’s signature colors; and, of course, fans lit-up social media.

Check out some of the picture-perfect Blackpink moments catching fire on .

