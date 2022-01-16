Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Have a Blast Performing ‘How Dare You Want More’ & ‘Chinatown’ During ‘SNL’ Debut: Watch

Jack Antonoff's Bleachers perform “Chinatown” during "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in New York.

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers brought loads of fun to the first Saturday Night Live of 2022 on Jan. 15, performing a pair of songs from the group’s 2021 album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

The indie pop band subbed in for the evening’s originally scheduled musical guest, Roddy Ricch, who was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 exposure.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bleachers Jack Antonoff See latest videos, charts and news

For Bleachers’ first performance, Antonoff was joined onstage by musicians Blu DeTiger and Claud for the high energy track “How Dare You Want More.” Dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, the super-producer frontman bounced around stage while backed by a lively horn section and his dad, Rick, rocking out on acoustic guitar.

Antonoff slowed things down for the group’s second song, delivering a moving rendition of the nostalgic anthem “Chinatown.” Although Bruce Springsteen is featured on the original recording, The Boss didn’t make an appearance during the act’s SNL performance.

After getting tapped to sub in for Ricch earlier in the week, Bleachers shared the flyer for this week’s Ariana DeBose-hosted episode on Instagram, poking fun at the title of their latest album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

“The hardest attempt to date of taking the sadness out of saturday night,” the caption read. “bleachers are the first musical guest of 2022 on @nbcsnl !!”

Watch Bleachers’ SNL musical performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.