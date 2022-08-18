BLACKPINK Is Teaming Up With YouTube to Launch ‘Pink Venom’ Challenge

BLINKS, get ready to dance. In celebration of their upcoming music video for “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK is inviting fans to take part in the #PinkVenomChallenge with a special countdown livestream starting Thursday (Aug. 18) at 11 p.m. ET via the girl group’s official YouTube channel.

Explore Explore BlackPink See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Once BLACKPINK drops the highly anticipated music video on 12 a.m. ET Friday (Aug. 19), BLINKS can head to YouTube Shorts to join the #PinkVenomChallenge. Fans worldwide can participate by creating and sharing their best dance moves from the “Pink Venom” music video on Shorts, and adding the hashtag #PinkVenomChallenge to the caption.

The #PinkVenomChallenge will run through Sept. 15, which is the day before Blackpink’s Born Pink album is set to arrive. To celebrate, fans can expect a special surprise from the global superstars.

“We are pleased to have another meaningful partnership with YouTube,” BLACKPINK said in a press statement. “Hope we can have some special events with our fans through #PinkVenomChallenge on Shorts, countdown livestream and our new music video ‘Pink Venom.’ Stay tuned for it!”

“Every time BLACKPINK releases new music, they up their game to the next level and I am certain that ‘Pink Venom’ will be no different,” added Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s global head of music. “I’m all about the #PinkVenomChallenge on Shorts – it’s going to be amazing to see what Blinks around the world create.”

The first-ever performance of “Pink Venom” is also on the horizon for BLACKPINK, as they are slated to debut the track live and in-person at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place on Aug. 28. Though the group is not nominated for any awards at the show, Lisa did receive a nod for best K-pop for her solo track “Lalisa.” The nomination earns Lisa the honor of being the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to ever be nominated for a VMA.