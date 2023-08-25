×
BLACKPINK’s ‘The Girls’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

The track first made its debut in the group's mobile app, The Game.

BLACKPINK
Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of BLACKPINK perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, Calif. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Blinks, the wait is finally over! BLACKPINK officially released its new single, “The Girls,” on Friday (Aug. 25). The track is available on all streaming platforms.

“The Girls” and its accompanying music video was first only available to people who played The Game, BLACKPINK’s latest mobile app and foray into the world of gaming. (In The Game, players can become BLACKPINK’s music producer and have a hand in the girls’ career and daily schedules in addition to customizing the members’ outfits, managing their own agency, playing puzzles and more in BLACKPINK world.)

The music video for the track features tiny, cartoon versions of members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé dancing to the track in cute stage outfits, while hitting synchronized choreography.

“Live fast, we do it like that/ And we don’t lie, we born to be mad/ Better come right or never come back/ Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls/ Stop sign, we’re burnin’ it down/ Better watch out, we comin’ in loud/ Bang, bang, just playin’ around/ Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls,” the powerhouse quartet sings on the song’s high energy chorus.

“The Girls” serves as BLACKPINK’s first offering as a group since the release of their second studio album, Born Pink. The set spent 13 weeks and peaked at No. 1 on the all genre Billboard 200 chart, while the album’s two singles, “Pink Venom” and Shut Down,” peaked at Nos. 22 and 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to “The Girls” below.

