BLACKPINK Whip it Good on ‘Kimmel’ With ‘Shut Down’

Just days after dropping their anticipated second studio album, Born Pink, BLACKPINK bounced onto the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (Sept. 19) to perform the album’s latest single, “Shut Down.” Accompanied by a squad of eight dancers in black crop tops and matching shorts, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo slunk around the set after warning “BLACKPINK in your area.”

The alluring song that dares you to get out of your dreams and into their Lambo blends staccato strings, a simple beat and plenty of attitude with Korean lyrics and an English-language invitation to haters to whip it good. “Praying for my downfall, many have tried baby/ Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini/ Go, vroom-vroom-vroom-vroom,” goes the pre-chorus before the quartet bust into their hater-baiting refrain: “Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it/ Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it/ It’s black and it’s pink once the sun down.”

The performance paid homage to the song’s official video, which dropped on Friday and features the same style of intricate choreography. The K-pop stars have busy fall plans, with the Born Pink World Tour slated to kick off in October, with stops in South Korea, North America, Europe and Australia. The group’s latest era kicked off with a bang thanks to the first single, the biting “Pink Venom,” which scored the group their second-highest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at No. 22 on the Sept. 3-dated chart. (“Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez, which appeared on BLACKPINK’s The Album, peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 in 2020.)

Watch BLACKPINK perform “Shut Down” on Kimmel below.