BLACKPINK Ride a Disco Tank In Glossy New ‘Shut Down’ Music Video: Watch

It’s an especially big Friday for everywhere, one that brings the release of a new album Born Pink and another new music video from it, this time for “Shut Down.”

BLACKPINK is in your area as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa strut their stuff on wet boardwalks, in fast cars, on disco tanks. And, yes, they manage to stay safe and dry as greenbacks rain-down from above.

The glossy clip was teased earlier in the week, and is the followup to “Pink Venom,” which dropped in August.

BLACKPINK has already scribed its name in the history books on several occasions, and “Pink Venom” added a few more lines.

Within 24 hours of release, “Pink Venom” had been streamed 86.3 million times on YouTube, a result that established three Guinness World Records. It also set a new single-day streaming mark by a female artist on Spotify for 2022.

“Pink Venom” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Billboard Global charts, the Hot Trending Songs chart, and the ARIA Singles Chart, for the first No. 1 single debut for any K-pop artist in Australia.

In less than a month, the video has amassed more than 302 million views YouTube.

Since forming in 2016, the world-beaters are the most-followed female group on Spotify and the music group with the most YouTube subscribers.

Fans will get the chance to see BLACKPINK shut it down when they embark on their Born Pink World Tour, set to kick off Oct. 15, 2022 and run to June 21, 2023. Tour stops include cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with YG Entertainment reps hopeful some 1.5 million tickets will change hands.

Check out the official video for “Shut Down” below.