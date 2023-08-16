BLACKPINK Will Wrap Born Pink World Tour With Two Shows in Seoul

After kicking off their Born Pink World Tour last October, K-pop superstars BLACKPINK are set to conclude their worldwide trek with two new shows in Seoul, South Korea. The girl group announced the new gigs, dubbed the tour’s “finale,” on their Instagram page on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

Through a meticulously curated series of posts that form a larger grid on their page, BLACKPINK shared the exciting news to their 52.7 million Insta followers. On September 16 and 17, the group will play the final two shows of their tour at an as-yet-unannounced venue. The September 17 show will be streamed online via WeVerse; in-person tickets will be available via Interpark, and online streaming tickets will be sold through the Weverse shop.

The upcoming Seoul concerts will bring their Born Pink World Tour to a staggering total of 66 shows. Launched in support of their Billboard 200-topping Born Pink, the tour has visited a litany of cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The group’s last stop before resting up for the two-night finale is at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 26.

Last week, BLACKPINK celebrated their seven-year anniversary with tributes on their personal Instagram pages, as well as events across the United States and Asia. Their anniversary coincided with a pair of shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on August 11 and 12.

Since their debut, BLACKPINK has stormed the Billboard charts. In addition to topping the Billboard 200 with Born Pink, BLACKPINK has also climbed as high as No. 2 with the release of The Album, their debut full-length studio album. Over on the Billboard Hot 100, they have earned nine entries, including “Pink Venom” (No. 22), “How You Like That” (No. 33),” the Selena Gomez-assisted “Ice Cream” (No. 13), and a collaboration with Lady Gaga entitled “Sour Candy” (No. 33).

Check out the Born Pink World Tour Finale announcement here: