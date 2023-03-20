BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Harry Styles Pose Backstage at Love on Tour in Seoul

Harry Styles took his Love on Tour to Seoul’s KSPO Dome on Monday (March 20) as part of the trek’s Asia leg, which found several K-pop musicians in attendance.

Before the show kicked off, fans in the arena were treated to K-pop hits on Styles’ pre-show playlist that included NewJeans’ “OMG,” STAYC’s “Teddy Bear,” BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” and BTS’ “Dynamite.”

After the show began, BLACKPINK‘s Rosé shared footage of her and fellow group mate Jennie enjoying Styles’ set and singing along to 2022’s official Song of the Summer, “As It Was.” When the show wrapped, the “On the Ground” singer took a pic with Styles backstage at the event. The pair shared a one-armed embrace as he gave the camera a thumbs up and a wide smile. “Yayyy thank you @harrystyles for coming to Korea,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram Story.

Rosé and Jennie were far from the only K-pop stars in the audience; several BTS members appeared amongst the crowd, with the duo Taekook — Taehyung (V) and Jung Kook — trending on Twitter for energetically dancing while Styles performed One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” RM and Suga also were spotted in the audience, but sat in separate locations from V and Jung Kook.

ENHYPEN‘s Jay, Jake, Sunghoon and Ni-Ki took their spots among the audience, wearing face masks to conceal their identities, while MONSTA X‘s Hyungwon and Ateez‘s Wooyoung went to the concert, too. TWICE, Aespa, Super Junior and more also showed their support for the English pop star.

