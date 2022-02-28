BLACKPINK’s Rosé Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rose of Blackpink attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

BLACKPINK‘s Rosé has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of her upcoming travel plans, YG Entertainment confirmed to Billboard on Monday (Feb. 28).

There is currently no public information on the health status of Rosé’s BLACKPINK bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa.

The news comes just weeks after Rosé celebrated her 25th birthday on Feb. 11, sharing a series of covers with her fans via her YouTube channel. She shared acoustic performances of Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” Neck Deep’s “December” and Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida.” “Thank you for all the birthday wishes!” she wrote about the cover series on Instagram. “I hope you’re enjoying these.”

Other K-pop stars have contracted the virus in recent weeks. SEVENTEEN’s management company Pledis Entertainment confirmed on Feb. 25 that Vernon had tested positive, but noted that no one else in the group appeared to be experiencing any symptoms. Multiple members of global superstars BTS have also tested positive in the last few months; V, RM, Suga and Jin have each contracted COVID-19, Big Hit previously announced.

It’s been a big year for Rosé, as she released her debut solo album –R- in March of last year, featuring singles “On the Ground” and “Gone.”

“It could have gone any other way — love songs, breakup songs,” she told Billboard about “On the Ground” in April 2021. “They would have all been great. But we wanted to find something that spoke to me, so it felt right to be talking about what I’ve been thinking about these past couple of years … I had a lot of these thoughts in my head anyway, and I think this song just spoke to all of us. We felt like it sounded the most like me. It sounded like if you would have dinner with me, have a conversation with me.”