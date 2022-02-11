BLACKPINK’s Rosé Rings in Her 25th Birthday With a Cover of an Oasis Classic: Watch

It may be Rosé’s birthday, but her fans are the ones getting gifts. In celebration of turning 25 on Friday (Feb. 11), the BLACKPINK star is releasing a series of covers on her YouTube channel, the latest of which includes her version of Oasis‘ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BlackPink Oasis See latest videos, charts and news

Filmed inside a recording studio, the singer delivered a serene take on the band’s classic track with nothing but a microphone and guitar instrumentals to accompany her. “And so Sally can wait/ She knows it’s too late./ As we’re walking on by/ Her soul slides away/ But don’t look back in anger/ I heard you say,” Rosé sings on the chorus.

This is the third birthday cover Rosé has put out, following acoustic performances of Neck Deep’s “December” and Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida.” “Thank you for all the birthday wishes!” she wrote about the cover series on Instagram. “I hope you’re enjoying these.”

Each of the three covers appears to have been filmed on the same day with the same setup, with Rosé in the studio sitting across from guitarist LØREN. With just the one other musician backing her, Rosé’s piercing vocals are beautifully raw in all of the sessions. “Quite the session,” LØREN wrote in an Instagram post.

While the K-pop idol rose to fame through her massively successful girl group BLACKPINK, Rosé is nearly one year into her solo career. She released her debut solo album –R- in March of last year, featuring singles “On the Ground” and “Gone.”

“It could have gone any other way — love songs, breakup songs,” she told Billboard about “On the Ground” in April 2021. “They would have all been great. But we wanted to find something that spoke to me, so it felt right to be talking about what I’ve been thinking about these past couple of years … I had a lot of these thoughts in my head anyway, and I think this song just spoke to all of us. We felt like it sounded the most like me. It sounded like if you would have dinner with me, have a conversation with me.”

Watch Rosé tackle Oasis’ 1996 hit below: