BLACKPINK’S Rosé Delivers a Tender Cover of Cautious Clay’s ‘Wildfire’: Watch

Christmas isn’t over yet for Rosé fans. On Tuesday (Dec. 28), the BLACKPINK member dropped a new cover of Cautious Clay‘s 2021 single “Wildfire” on YouTube.

In the clip, the K-pop idol strums her guitar while a gorgeous sunset lights the sky ablaze in hues of orange and yellow behind her. “This love is so costly/ It’s killing me softly/ Don’t know what to call it/ This thing that you started/ You make it look easy/ The way that you lead me/ Into the fire, babe/ Are you coming with me, yeah?” she sings before jumping into the track’s chorus.

The video marks the first new upload to Rosé’s official YouTube channel in more than seven months, though it’s safe to say she’s been having quite the banner year even without posting on the platform.

In March, the Australian superstar released her first solo single “On the Ground” as well as its emotional B-side “Gone.” The former English-language track bowed at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release, becoming the highest charting song by a female K-pop solo artist in Billboard history. It also debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. US charts.

Since then, Rosé has regularly stopped by South Korean variety program Sea of Hope to cover everything from John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” and Paramore’s “The Only Exception” to Colbie Caillat and Jason Mraz’s “Lucky” and Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Earlier this month, the global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. also partnered with sleep app Calm to unveil her very own bedtime story “Grounded with Rosé.”

Watch Rosé’s sunset cover of Clay’s “Wildfire” below.