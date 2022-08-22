BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Just Set a New YouTube Record

Another day, another record for BLACKPINK! YouTube confirmed on Monday (Aug. 22) that the group’s “Pink Venom” music video scored the biggest video 24-hour music video debut of 2022, and the third-largest 24-hour music video debut of all time. With a staggering 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours, “Pink Venom” is BLACKPINK’s biggest music video debut ever.

The new YouTube record adds to an already-impressive list of accolades BLACKPINK has achieved on the video platform — the accompanying visuals for tracks “How You Like That” (official music and its dance practice video), “Kill This Love,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “As If It’s Your Last” and “Boombayah” have all surpassed one billion.

The new single from the K-Pop superstars arrived alongside the #PinkVenmonChallenge, a Youtube Shorts exclusive. Each member of BLACKPINK — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — has shared their own individual Shorts (brief 15-second clips) to help teach fans the striking choreography and jumpstart the challenge.

The #PinkVenomChallenge campaign runs through Sept. 15, the eve of Born Pink, BLACKPINK’s forthcoming sophomore studio album.

Born Pink previews the Born Pink World Tour which is set to span from Oct. 15, 2022, to June 21, 2023. Tour stops include cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Check out the full list of dates here.

BLACKPINK has earned several entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including “How You Like That” (No. 33), the Selena Gomez-assisted “Ice Cream” (No. 13), and “Sour Candy,” a collaboration with Lady Gaga (No. 33). On the Billboard 200, the four-piece vocal group has soared as high as No. 2 with The Album, their debut full-length project.

Watch the “Pink Venom” music video: