BLACKPINK Is Ready to Shatter the Box in ‘Pink Venom’ Concept Teaser: Watch

The countdown clock to BLACKPINK‘s new single is fast approaching the magic hour. The K-pop girl group is scheduled to release its comeback single, “Pink Venom,” on Friday (Aug. 19), and to further drum up anticipation during the wait, the pop stars shared a concept trailer for the highly anticipated track on Sunday (Aug. 14).

The “Pink Venom” teaser picks up where the previously released teaser posters for the single left off. In the initial teaser videos for the track, members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé are all fashionably dressed in head-to-toe pink ensembles, and are trapped inside a glass box with cracks. Now, the girls have joined forces in the glass box and stare ominously at the camera as if ready to break out, while a booming, alarm-like instrumental closes out the 17-second teaser.

The new “Pink Venom” teaser comes on the heels of MTV announcing that BLACKPINK will deliver the song’s first live performance and debut at the 2022 Video Music Awards, which will take place later on Aug. 28. Though the group is not nominated for any awards, Lisa did receive a nod for best K-pop for solo track “Lalisa.” The nomination earns Lisa the honor of being the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to ever be nominated for a VMA.

Ahead for BLACKPINK is the release of their second studio album, Born Pink. The set will arrive on Sept. 16 via YG Entertainment. To support the LP, the K-pop stars will embark on a world tour with stops in North America, Australia, Europe and more.

Watch the new concept teaser for “Pink Venom” below.