BLACKPINK Nails ‘Pink Venom’ Dance Practice in New Performance Video: Watch

Taste that, pink venom! BLACKPINK delivered effortless choreography in a new dance practice video for “Pink Venom” on Wednesday (Aug. 24).

Surrounded by an army of black-clad backup dancers, the synchronicity between Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa is electric as they run through their dance number, strutting, swiveling and twirling as they lip-sync, “This that pink venom, this that pink venom/ This that pink venom, get ’em, get ’em, get ’em/ Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa/ Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah.”

As the number progresses, Lisa and Jennie take center stage for their swaggering rap verse, with the former mouthing, “Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo/ Rest in peace, please, light up a candle/ This the life of a vandal, masked up, and I’m still in Celine/ Designer crimes or it wouldn’t be me,” before the latter adds, “Diamonds shining, drive in silence, I don’t mind it, I’m riding/ Flying private side-by-side with the pilot up in the sky/ And I’m wilding, styling on them and there’s no chance/ ‘Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance.”

“Pink Venom” is the K-pop quartet’s first comeback single since dropping their debut album, The Album, in October 2020 and serves as the lead single for the follow-up album BORN PINK. The track’s music video racked up 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours, earning the YouTube record for the biggest 24-hour music video debut of the year and also helping the song become the first to debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart.

Watch BLACKPINK slay their dance practice video for “Pink Venom” below.