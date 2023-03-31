BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes a Stunning Solo Debut With ‘ME’: Stream It Now

Nearly seven years since BLACKPINK officially entered in our area, Jisoo is finally making her solo debut with the two-song project ME.

After two weeks of teases leading up to that included two different visual films released on March 15 and March 21, a poster with ME‘s tracklist and song credits on March 27, and the high-fashion music video teaser for lead single “Flower” on March 28, the full project has finally arrived for pop fans around the world.

The first ME song, “Flower,” is a subtle-yet-powerful sonic rollercoaster. It opens with a delicate blend of violin plucks and snappy, trappy production that spotlights Jisoo’s voice.

Like some of her best vocal moments on BLACKPINK records, “Flower” sees Jisoo letting loose with emotional warbles and passionate runs before the track shifts gear with a pitched-up vocal sequence that will likely become one of 2023’s most notable earworms. The second track, “All Eyes on Me,” points to Jisoo’s love of robust dance-pop records, which fans saw firsthand via her cover of Zedd and Foxes’ “Clarity” during their In Your Area world tour. Jisoo commands listeners to “Make me feel alive” before demanding “All eyes on me” amid a stomping synth-pop dance breakdown.

Along with ME‘s release at midnight on March 31, the official video for Jisoo’s “Flower” premiered on BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel.

With the release of Jisoo’s solo record, all four BLACKPINK members have now put out chart-topping solo music. The girl group’s solos kicked off in 2018 with Jennie‘s “Solo” single (which hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s World Digital Song Sales chart) before both Rosé and Lisa dropped two-song projects in 2021 (Rosé’s “On the Ground” hit No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S; Lisa’s “Lalisa” peaked at No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart while “Money” topped Rap Digital Song Sales). It won’t be long to see how Jisoo ranks alongside her beloved members.

Watch the “Flower” music video and listen to ME in full below: