BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Unveils Solo Debut Track List

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is just days away from introducing herself to fans as a solo artist, with her debut ME arriving on Friday (March 31). Ahead of the release, the superstar unveiled the track list via Twitter on Monday (March 27).

The two tracks, “꽃 (FLOWER)” and “All Eyes on Me,” came alongside a new poster in which the gorgeous Jisoo is seen pulling back a sheer red curtain, rocking a black leather beret complete with a red lip.

The BLACKPINK member’s first single album follows the autobiographical pattern established by the titles of prior solo releases by Rosé (2021’s record-setting -R-) and Lisa (2021’s LALISA).

As the fourth and final member of the girl group to go solo — Jennie also released her single “Solo” back in 2018 — Jisoo’s single album is set for release on March 31 via YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK is set to take the stage at the BST Hyde Park concert series in London this summer on July 2, where they’ll share the stage with “Nonsense” singer Sabrina Carpenter, as well as South Korean indie rockers The Rose and up-and-coming English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens.

The massive summer series has already announced a a special edition of P!nk’s Summer Carnival outing with Gwen Stefani (and more guests to be announced soon) on June 24 and 25, a June 30 show with Guns N’ Roses (and special guests to be announced), beloved British boy band Take That with The Script and Sugarbabes on July 1, Billy Joel and Daryl Hall on July 7 and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band on July 6 and 8.