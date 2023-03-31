BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Is In Bloom With ‘Flower’ Music Video: Watch

Jisoo is having some ME time.

The BLACKPINK bandmember steps out for her solo debut with not one, but two songs — “Flower” and “All Eyes On Me.”

Both numbers appear on the single ME, which dropped at the stroke of midnight through YG Entertainment / Interscope Records, and amassed more than 500,000 global pre-orders within two days, according to reps.

Jisoo’s clip blossoms with an official music video stacked with choreographed dancing, fancy hotels, flowers and one luxurious cat.

With ME, Jisoo becomes the last member of the all-conquering BLACKPINK to release solo music. And she does so in the midst of their Born Pink World Tour, which has reportedly sold 1.5 million tickets, a record for a K-pop girl group.

The superstars are currently in Asia, having completed 14 shows in North America and 10 shows in Europe. Coming soon — a record-setting headline performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, which will see Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé collectively become the first all-female K-pop group to perform at the famous fest, followed by a date with the Hyde Park British Summer Time Festival in July.

BLACKPINK was one of the biggest acts on the planet last year. Their album Born Pink, which included the hit single “Pink Venom,” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and Official U.K Albums Charts and came in at No. 8 on the IFPI’s year-end global albums chart.

