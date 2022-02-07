BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ Dance Video Hits 1 Billion YouTube Views

BLACKPINK‘s dance performance video for their 2020 single “How You Like That” has hit the 1 billion mark on YouTube. The choreo practice clip is sixth visual from the superstar K-pop girl group to cross the mark, joining their other billie club visuals for “As If It’s Your Last,” “Kill This Love,” “BOOMBAYAH” and “DDU-DU DDU-DU.”

Explore Explore BlackPink See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

And in a first, the “How You Like That” dance video joins the official music video for the song, which also racked up a record for the fastest K-pop girl group video to reach the billion views milestone. The song was released in June 2020 as the first single from the group’s debut full-length studio collection, The Album.

Related Daft Punk Medley Blasts Team USA Onto Ice Dance Free Skate Podium at Winter Olympics

In the dance version, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé — all dressed in black shorts and half-shirts — do a series of coordinated, hip-popping moves on a pink-hued soundstage to the bilingual hip-hop-influenced dance song as they sing, “Now look at you, now look at me, look at you, now look at me/ Look at you, now look at me, how you like that?/ Now look at you, now look at me, look at you, now look at me/ Look at you, now look at me, how you like that?”

The official music video for the song is more elaborate, with the women dressed in formal, glittery shorts and mix-and-match tops dancing on a series of lush sets filled with flowers and a forest of umbrellas. The quartet celebrated the momentous occasion on Instagram, with a post trumpeting the gaudy numbers in large type.

Watch the “How You Like That” dance performance video below.