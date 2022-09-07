BLACKPINK Reveals 8-Song Tracklist for Sophomore Album ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK unveiled the complete tracklist for their upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Along with lead single “Pink Venom,” which has already earned the girl group a top 25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated Trending Songs and both Global charts for the past two weeks, the studio set will contain seven other songs including “Shut Down” and the previously unreleased “Ready for Love.” The other songs are “Typa Girl,” “Hard to Love,” “The Happiest Girl,” “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” — the latter of which Rosé and Jisoo both have writing credits on, along with regular collaborators R.Tee and IDO.

And while the group’s 2020 debut, The Album, contained collaborations with the likes of Selena Gomez (“Ice Cream”) and Cardi B (“Bet You Wanna”), this time around the quartet are taking the reins on every track without a single guest artist.

Explore Explore BlackPink See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Earlier in the week, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo also shared details on their upcoming world tour in support of the new studio set — including an added stop in Copenhagen on the trek’s European run — and officially announced “Shut Down” as the second single off the album with a fierce, streetwear-inspired teaser poster.

Meanwhile, “Pink Venom” continues to break new ground for BLACKPINK. Not only did the girls make their U.S. awards show debut by performing the smash at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, but on the chart dated Sept. 3, the anthem also earned them their very first solo Streaming Songs top 10 by landing at No. 9.

BORN PINK arrives in full on Sept. 16. Check out the complete tracklist for the LP below.