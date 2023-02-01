BlackPink Sets ‘Born Pink’ Australia Tour

Australian audiences will get a taste of BlackPink’s record-busting antics when the K-pop superstars drop by mid-year for an east-coast run.

The BlackPink [Born Pink] World Tour will set down at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena for a brace of dates (June 10 and 11), followed by a pair of shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena (June 16 and 17).

However, the ”originally announced Auckland show will no longer be feasible” due to “unforeseen logistical challenges,” reads a statement from promoters Frontier Touring.

The Australian dates should sell like hotcakes – if recent chart performance is a good indicator.

Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo smashed chart records in these parts with Born Pink. Its lead single “Pink Venom” flew to No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart last August, making BlackPink the first K-pop group to do so, beating the No. 2 start for BTS’ 2020 hit “Dynamite.”

Born Pink went on to debut at No. 2 on the national albums survey.

BlackPink has a special connection with this country. Rosè (aka Roseanne Park) was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and raised in Melbourne. At age 15, the world of K-pop came calling when, at her father’s suggestion, she auditioned for South Korean music company YG Entertainment.

The rest is history – and a growing list of shattered records.

Just last week, Lisa nabbed a hattrick of Guinness World Records and, earlier in the month, they were announced as headliners for Coachella 2023 — a booking that would make the quartet the first Asian act to do so.

BlackPink is currently on an extensive tour through Asia.

General public tickets for the four Australia shows go on sale next Thursday (Feb. 9).

BlackPink ​Australia Tour June 2023:

June 10 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

​June 11 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

June 16 — Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

June 17 — Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney