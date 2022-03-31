Billie Eilish Expertly Flushes Hater Who Mocked Her Oscars Dress

Billie Eilish poses with the award for Best Music (Original Song) for "No Time to Die" at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Winning is the best revenge, but so is an excellent clap back. After a TikTok user dissed Billie Eilish‘s flowing black Oscars dress and said she was one of the “worst-dressed” stars at Sunday’s Academy Awards, the singer flushed away the nasty comments with her typical witty aplomb.

“I hate to do it, but here’s my worst-dressed from the Oscars,” the Tokker said, adding a snap of Eilish in her custom tiered, ruffled, off-the-shoulder Alessandro Michele gown with a long, dramatic train — which, for the record, Vogue called an embrace of “classic Hollywood glamour.”

“I’m sick of her s–t,” the commenter added.

Eilish crushed her response, posting a commode clip, in which she sat with her pants down and threw up a peace sign and then a middle finger in a video captioned: “I HAVEN’T had enough of my s–t. I am s—-ing right now.” She had plenty to celebrate, after all, since she and brother/producer Finneas won an Oscar for best original song for their James Bond theme “No Time to Die” this weekend.

Plus, they gave a dramatic performance of the song on the broadcast and she became the youngest artist to win three awards for the same song — she previously took home a Grammy and Golden Globe. The songwriting duo also became the first siblings to win in this category since Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman, who won the 1964 award for “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins.

Eilish, 20, is the second-youngest winner ever in the category, trailing only Markéta Irglová, who was four days shy of turning 20 when she won in February 2008 for co-writing “Falling Slowly” from Once. Eilish might have become the youngest winner ever in this category if COVID hadn’t happened and No Time to Die had come out on schedule in 2020. If that had happened, she might have won the award at the Oscars in their usual time slot in late February 2021, when she was 19 and two months.

