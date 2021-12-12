Billie Eilish Performs ‘Happier Than Ever’ & ‘Male Fantasy’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’: Watch

Billie Eilish returned to Saturday Night Live on Dec. 11, pulling double duty as host and musical guest. Between some hilarious sketches, the 19-year-old superstar singer delivered memorable performances of songs from her latest album, Happier Than Ever.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Billie Eilish FINNEAS See latest videos, charts and news

Following a sweet introduction from her parents, Eilish unleashed her inner rock star with a raucous performance of “Happier Than Ever,” accompanied on guitar by her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas. The performance began with Eilish casually lounging in a cream colored chair beneath a softly lit lamp before turning into a trashing rager with the singer passionately spinning across the stage.

For her second performance, Eilish slowed things down with a thoughtful rendition of “Male Fantasy,” which again featured Finneas assisting on guitar and providing backup vocals. Reminiscent of her heartbreaking music video for the track, Eilish and Finneas sat cross-legged covered in what appeared to be moonlight peering through large window blinds.

This marked Eilish’s second time performance on NBC sketch comedy show. She made her SNL debut in 2019, defying gravity with her “Bad Guy” performance in a rotating set and performing “I Love You” alongside Finneas.

Eilish is coming off the late summer release of her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The release garnered her multiple nominations at the upcoming 2022 Grammys, including record and song of the year.

Watch Eilish’s SNL musical performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.