×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo & Iris Apatow Stun in Photo From Selena Gomez’s 30th Birthday

The gorgeous picture captures the union of three of Hollywood's brightest new stars.

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo
Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on Dec. 4, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan/GI for Variety

It might have been Selena’s night, but a special trio stole the spotlight for a few minutes. The trio in question? Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Iris Apatow. The three stars stunned in a photo shared to Instagram by Eilish last night (Aug. 1).

Eilish, Rodrigo and Apatow, took a break from celebrating Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday to strike a pose for the camera. Understandably, fans responded to the new pictures with immense excitement. “You went to Selena’s birthday bash,” exclaimed one user in Eilish’s Instagram comment section. “You’re so beautiful,” gushed another.

Related

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & Finneas Celebrate 1 Year of 'Happier Than Ever' With Amoeba Hollywood Concert

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Billie Eilish

Olivia Rodrigo

Selena Gomez

See latest videos, charts and news

The gorgeous picture captures the union of three of Hollywood’s brightest new stars. This year, Eilish added an Academy Award to her seven Grammy Awards; she and her brother and collaborator Finneas took home best original song for “No Time to Die.” Rodrigo scored three Grammys for her blockbuster SOUR album and its Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “drivers license.” As for Apatow, she recently starred in Netflix’s The Bubble.

Selena Gomez’s star-studded birthday celebration comes on the heels of the multi-hyphenate’s first Emmy nomination. Gomez reaped a bid for outstanding comedy series as one of the producers of the Hulu hit comedy murder-mystery series Only Murders In The Building. In a message celebrating her birthday, Selena wrote, “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget… I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.”

Check out the pic that has everyone talking in the carousel

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad