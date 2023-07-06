Billie Eilish Announces Her New Song ‘What Was I Made For’ on ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack: ‘Get Ready to Sob’

The Barbie takeover continues! Grammy-winning global pop sensation Billie Eilish has revealed that she is the latest artist to contribute a song to the Barbie soundtrack.

On Thursday (July 6), Eilish shared news of the song via Instagram with a caption that read, “We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute world to me. This movie is gonna change your lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob.”

The new song, titled “What Was I Made For,” is slated for a July 13 release and features contributions from Eilish’s go-to collaborator, her Grammy-winning older brother, FINNEAS.

Executive produced by Academy Award-winning songwriter and producer Mark Ronson, the Barbie soundtrack is set to feature songs from some of contemporary pop’s biggest and brightest stars, such as Lizzo, Fifty Fifty, Kali, Gayle, Khalid, Haim and Ava Max. A slew of singles have already been released from the soundtrack, including two that have reached the Billboard Hot 100: Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” (No. 31) and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and AQUA’s “Barbie World” (No. 7).

“What Was I Made For” marks Eilish’s second release of the year. In May, the “Bad Guy” singer uploaded her 2018 cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” on all streaming platforms. The new Barbie song also continues Eilish’s foray into film. In 2020, she released “No Time to Die,” the Oscar-winning theme song for the James Bond movie of the same name. Two years later, she and her brother penned three original songs for the Turning Red soundtrack, including “Nobody Like U,” which peaked at No. 49 on the Hot 100.

Check out the official announcement below: