Billie Eilish Debuts New Hairstyle: ‘I’m Back’

With a new tour just around the corner, the California singer showed off her new all-black look with a social media post.

Billie Eilish, “Billie Bossa Nova (Acoustic)"
Billie Eilish, “Billie Bossa Nova (Acoustic)" Courtesy Photo

Billie Eilish is back to black. The “Bad Guy” singer has sported every hair color in the rainbow (and beyond), from blonde to blue and black again.

With a new tour just around the corner, the California singer showed off her new all-black look with a social media post. “I’m back” she captioned her selfie, in which she’s wearing a black mask and hoodie combo on board a flight.

As she enters her 20s, Eiliish has enjoyed a return to dark locks. Last December, she posted a pic with a brunette barnet and the comment, “miss me?”

Billie Eilish

The alternative pop star debuts her new look on the eve of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, starting Thursday (Feb. 3) in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center.

Eilish is nominated for seven Grammy Awards, including record, song of the year and album, for her sophomore set Happier Than Ever, which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last August, for her second leader.

