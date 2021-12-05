Billie Eilish Shares Somber Teaser for Self-Directed ‘Male Fantasy’ Video: Watch

Billie Eilish is previewing the next music video from her latest album, Happier Than Ever.

The 19-year-old superstar singer took to social media on Sunday (Dec. 5) to announce the upcoming release of her visual for “Male Fantasy,” which she directed and edited.

“‘Male Fantasy’ VIDEO OUT TOMORROW AT 9AM PT!!!!!! finallyyyyyyyyyy!!” Eilish captioned a teaser of the video on Instagram. “directed and EDITED BY meeeeeeeeeee! one of my first videos to edit all alone and it was such a fun task and very very satisfying. see you tomorrow ;)))))).”

The somber 16-second preview shows a shadowy close-up of Eilish’s face, with a hint of pale blue light peeking from behind as she hums over soft acoustic guitar chords.

“Male Fantasy” is the closing song on Eilish’s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in early August.

Over the summer, the singer shared a stripped down performance of the melancholy ballad for Vevo Live. Planted at the edge of a golden bed in an intimate bedroom setting, Eilish delivered “Male Fantasy” with her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas, who sat in a different corner of the room.

Eilish will return to Saturday Night Live later this week on Dec. 11, pulling double duty as host and musical guest. She made her SNL debut in 2019, defying gravity with her “Bad Guy” performance in a rotating set and performing “I Love You” alongside Finneas.

Watch the teaser for Eilish’s upcoming “Male Fantasy” video below, and visit YouTube countdown page here.