Billie Eilish Laughs Off Coachella Face-Plant: ‘I Just Ate S–t!’

If you caught Billie Eilish‘s set at the second weekend of the Coachella festival then you know it was a trip. Literally. The singer just had to laugh on Saturday night (April 23) when she slipped and fell before a performance of “Getting Older” and face-planted after getting snagged on a piece of staging.

“I just ate s—! Ouch! You guys, I just ate a– up here,” Eilish, 20, said after falling as seen in a clip posted by a fan. “I’m good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f–king fire thing!” After the set, Eilish explained what happened to the crowd in a short video posted by TMZ.

“It was pitch black,” she said. “You see that square? This f—ing thing! I went de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face.” As if on cue, some in the crowd started yelling “f–k that square!!!” which just made Eilish cackle as she repeated their impromptu square-bashing mantra. “Seriously I’m having the time of my life up here,” she added before introducing a surprise guest that blew everyone’s mind.

Billie brought out one of her heroes, Paramore singer Hayley Williams, who teamed up with the “Therefore I Am” vocalist for her own “Happier Than Ever” and the Paramore classic “Misery Business.” “Hi. Wow. It’s my first Coachella,” said Williams as she took the stage. “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!”

Williams sat on stool in between Eilish and Finneas to treat the audience to an acoustic rendition of “Misery Business,” the 2007 single off of Paramore’s Riot! album, before they joined voices for the title track from Eilish’s 2021 album.

Watch Eilish address the fall below.