Billie Eilish Teams Up With Gucci For Limited-Edition ‘Happier Than Ever’ Recycled Vinyl

Billie Eilish has teamed with fashion house Gucci for a limited-edition vinyl version of her Happier Than Ever album. The singer announced the project on Thursday (Dec. 2), revealing that the eco-friendly set will come with Gucci-branded nail stickers designed by the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele, with vinyl created from recycled vinyl scraps.

She explained that the unique look of the records was created by swirling together bits from the original pressing of the album, “and each piece is completely unique!!” she promised. The collector’s edition is on sale now at a number of Gucci stores (see details below), including ones in Paris, Berlin, Milan, London, Beverly Hills, Wooster (New York), Sydney (Australia) and Osaka and Tokyo (Japan).

In an accompanying post, Gucci revealed that the nail stickers “celebrate house emblems through the GG monogram and lettering in multiple shades and styles.”

Earlier this week, the 19-year-old singer was named PETA’s 2021 Person of the Year for “championing animal rights, never staying silent about injustice, and using her influence to push the fashion industry to recognize that cruelty is never in style.” Eilish is the youngest person to ever receive PETA’s Person of the Year honor.

“Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. “PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

Check out the unboxing video and Gucci announcement below.