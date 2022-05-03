Billie Eilish and Finneas to Kick-Off London ‘Overheated’ Climate Event

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, winner of the Music (Original Song) award for ‘No Time to Die’ at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish is putting her global fame to good use to help the environment. The singer is one of the top-line presenters at the upcoming climate conference “Overheated,” which will take over the O2 Arena in London next month.

The six-day conference (June 10-12 and 16 and June 25-26) presented by Eilish, Support + Feed and REVERB will overlap with the UK/Ireland dates on Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour and feature a mix of musicians, climate activists and designers to “discuss the climate crisis and their work to make a difference.”

The other hosts/speakers at the event include a number of climate activists, with Sigrid and Love Ssega slate to perform during the June 16 Music Climate Session. An accompanying documentary will also feature Eilish, Finneas and Yungblud, as well as fashion icon Dame Vivenne Westwood, Glastonbury festival co-organizer Emily Eavis, Girl in Red, Support + Feed founder Maggie Baird, climate activist Tori Tsui and cultural sustainability fashion activist/entrepreneur Samata Pattinson.

Eilish and brother/producer Finneas are scheduled to introduce the lineup on June 10 with a special keynote speaker to be announced soon, followed by screenings of the doc, a music climate session focused on sustainable green practices in the industry, a youth activist zone and chats about the benefits of a plant-based diet.

The ticket pre-sale for the event will kick off on Wednesday (May 4) at 4 a.m. ET, with the general on-sale taking place on Friday (May 6) at the same time here.

Eilish put her fashion where her conscience is on Monday night (May 2) at the 2022 Met Gala, where she was a vision in a classic turn-0f-the-century-inspired corset Gucci gown that was assembled entirely from existing materials. “I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” the singer told Vogue livestream host La La Anthony about her interpretation of the Gilded Age theme.

See a trailer and the full lineup of performers and participants below.